Amalgamated Bank Has $1.89 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,548 shares of company stock worth $343,757 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

