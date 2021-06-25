Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,049 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.55 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

