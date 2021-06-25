Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,926 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,548 shares of company stock valued at $343,757. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

