Amalgamated Bank Sells 269 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,708 shares of company stock worth $28,068,629 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.19.

Shares of DXCM opened at $425.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.17. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

