Amalgamated Bank Sells 319 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $309,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roku by 976.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $423.58 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.11 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

