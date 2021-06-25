Amalgamated Bank Sells 378 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $276.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.63 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.16 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.