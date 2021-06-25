American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.74

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 17644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,560 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,044. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $68,954,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.