American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of American Equity Investment Life worth $19,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

