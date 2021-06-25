American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

