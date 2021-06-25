American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $73,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.60. 28,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,985. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.04. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

