AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $115.05 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

