AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Boosted by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 346.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME opened at $133.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.57. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,891. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

