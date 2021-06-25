AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of AMETEK worth $36,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,891. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $133.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

