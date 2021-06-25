Amon (AMN) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 27% lower against the dollar. Amon has a market cap of $2.51 million and $13,564.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00054193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.00587725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038248 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

