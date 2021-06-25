Ampleforth 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.34 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002686 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $125.37 million and $1.34 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 208,860,391 coins and its circulating supply is 147,660,435 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

