Analysts Anticipate AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.11). AutoWeb reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ AUTO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.07. 261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,158. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $41.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

