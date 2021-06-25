Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce $276.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.91 million to $279.35 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $246.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLB opened at $98.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.