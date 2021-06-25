Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report $149.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.73 million and the highest is $157.78 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $136.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $610.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.41 million to $617.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $657.03 million, with estimates ranging from $646.14 million to $667.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $233.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 154,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

