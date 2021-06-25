Analysts Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.00. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $94.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $97.36.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,303,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

