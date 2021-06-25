Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to announce $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.51. OneMain posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,371,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $1,625,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,844. OneMain has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.