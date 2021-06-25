Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $811.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PKI opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.