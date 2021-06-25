Analysts Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post sales of $99.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.90 million. Qualys reported sales of $88.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $402.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.31 million to $404.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $448.95 million, with estimates ranging from $437.03 million to $457.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,470. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

