Analysts Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $82,505,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 309.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after acquiring an additional 855,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,366,000 after purchasing an additional 789,211 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 180.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 469,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.