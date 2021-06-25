Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.08 Million

Analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to post sales of $299.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.11 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $255.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. Truist cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,390 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth $718,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

