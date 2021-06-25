Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report sales of $8.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.30 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $36.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.38 million to $37.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $62.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $66.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities cut Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBBP opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.61. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

