Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Post $1.38 EPS

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 465.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.12. 1,468,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.