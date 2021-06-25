Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Post $1.38 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 465.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.12. 1,468,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

