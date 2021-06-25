Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Post $0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. Werner Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,759.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 183,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.