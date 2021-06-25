Analysts Expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce sales of $307.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.00 million and the lowest is $307.50 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $274.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $150.00 on Friday. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CMC Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $132,376,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

