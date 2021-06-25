Analysts Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.24 Million

Brokerages expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce sales of $67.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.75 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $59.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $279.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.99 million to $283.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $299.63 million, with estimates ranging from $288.76 million to $306.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,054,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,348. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.60 million, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.