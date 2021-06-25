Analysts Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post sales of $15.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.82 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $70.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $71.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $126.36 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $136.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $827.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $17,974,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.