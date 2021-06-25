Analysts Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.14 Million

Analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to announce $22.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $22.17 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $92.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $92.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $117.50 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $117.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 814,769 shares of company stock valued at $42,922,907 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Eargo by 40.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. Eargo has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

