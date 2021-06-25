Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.46). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

