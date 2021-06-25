Analysts Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). PolarityTE posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $89.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.43. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 177.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.