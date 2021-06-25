Analysts Expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

NYSE QTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.10. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.