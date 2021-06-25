Analysts Expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

NYSE QTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.10. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

