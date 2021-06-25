Analysts Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Post $0.86 EPS

Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.87. Realty Income also reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

