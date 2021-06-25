Analysts Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. US Ecology reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in US Ecology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECOL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,128. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.