Analysts Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post -$1.14 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.93). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.84. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,719,292.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $182,636.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,432 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,449 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

