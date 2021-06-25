Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) in the last few weeks:

6/25/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

6/23/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

6/18/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

5/19/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/26/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. 40,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $29.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

