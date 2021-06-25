Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE: CPG) in the last few weeks:

6/21/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$11.00.

6/10/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.75.

6/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

5/13/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:CPG opened at C$5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.13.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

