Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CMS Energy (CMS)

6/9/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/9/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

