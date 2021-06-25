Analyzing NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

NICE has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -3.82, suggesting that its stock price is 482% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NICE and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 1 13 0 2.93 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

NICE currently has a consensus target price of $288.85, indicating a potential upside of 18.73%. Given NICE’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NICE is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NICE and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 11.98% 12.17% 7.42% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NICE and Iveda Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $1.65 billion 9.31 $196.67 million $4.57 53.23 Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Summary

NICE beats Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes, agile workforce engagement, and customer experience management solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. NICE Ltd. sells its solutions directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

