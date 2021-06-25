Analyzing Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) and 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED)

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) and 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of 1847 Goedeker shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Tile Shop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tile Shop and 1847 Goedeker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop 2.42% 5.64% 2.18% 1847 Goedeker -40.19% N/A -73.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tile Shop and 1847 Goedeker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop $325.06 million 1.35 $6.03 million N/A N/A 1847 Goedeker $55.13 million 0.45 -$21.57 million N/A N/A

Tile Shop has higher revenue and earnings than 1847 Goedeker.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tile Shop and 1847 Goedeker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A 1847 Goedeker 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Tile Shop beats 1847 Goedeker on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products under the Superior brand name; and offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. As of March 11, 2021, it operated 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia, the United States. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services. 1847 Goedeker Inc. was founded in 1951 and is based in Ballwin, Missouri.

