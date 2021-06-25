Anchor Protocol Price Reaches $2.52 (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00007617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $196.35 million and $5.86 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,028,542 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

