Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00.

DDD stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $39.30. 13,756,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,868,867. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDD. Loop Capital cut their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

