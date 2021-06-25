Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 143.80 ($1.88). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.82), with a volume of 158,158 shares.

APF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of £296.74 million and a PE ratio of -13.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.91%.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

