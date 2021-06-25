Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Increased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,120,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.22. 9,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,599. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53. The company has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

