Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up approximately 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $75.22. 9,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,599. The company has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

