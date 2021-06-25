Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Raised by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,801 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,294 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 3.5% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,599. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.