Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $77,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $83,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $593,218.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 484.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANNX opened at $23.65 on Friday. Annexon has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $904.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

