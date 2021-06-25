Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,460.20 ($19.08). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,438 ($18.79), with a volume of 889,822 shares.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,665.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.97.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

