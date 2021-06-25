Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,460.20 ($19.08). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,438 ($18.79), with a volume of 889,822 shares.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,665.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.97.

Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.